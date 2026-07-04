World-renowned American pop singer Taylor Swift and American football (NFL) star Travis Kelce have officially married at the famous and historic hall ‘Madison Square Garden’ in New York.

According to media reports, an attempt was made to keep this high-profile ceremony quite private, in which the family of both stars, close relatives and a few selected friends from the world of showbiz and sports attended. Textiles& Nonwovens

The hosting and wedding ceremonies of this prestigious wedding ceremony were performed by the famous Hollywood comedian and actor Adam Sandler, who is considered a close friend of the bride and groom.

As soon as the wedding ceremonies were completed, a board reading ‘JUST&T MARRIED’ was displayed on the large digital screens installed outside Madison Square Garden, in accordance with the names of both of them, to which the fans present there expressed their joy. On this memorable occasion, the most famous building in New York, the Empire State Building, was also illuminated with blue lights to congratulate the couple in a unique way.

Taylor Swift announced her engagement to her partner Travis Kallis last year by sharing several photos on Instagram. The caption shared with this post read, “Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married.”