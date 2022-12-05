The Saudi Arabia Telecom Group TAWAL Telecom has entered the Pakistani market, which is some welcome news for the country’s telecom sector.

TAWAL Telecom has been granted a no-objection certificate (NoC) by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to conduct business in Pakistan following the completion of all legal requirements and approval from all necessary parties.

The corporation must also shift its shareholding from SECP; PTA has granted preliminary authorisation. TAWAL owns more than 15,500 towers in Saudi Arabia and is a subsidiary of the country’s largest telecom company, STC.

In February of this year, it declared that it would be entering the Pakistani market by acquiring AWAL Telecom. Saudi Telecom Group’s debut into the Pakistani market is a significant milestone in light of the current state of affairs in that country.

A firm with a Telecom Tower Provider License and between 70 and 80 telecom towers, AWAL Telecom, has bought a part of TAWAL Telecom. TAWAL is a sizable organisation with future intentions to erect additional telecom towers in Pakistan.

Experts claim that TAWAL’s arrival into the Pakistani market in the context of the rollout of 5G is also crucial. More towers will be needed for the rollout of 5G, and TAWAL, a tower firm with cutting-edge technology and fresh ideas, will be a great addition.

Cellular carriers will be able to rent telecom towers under PTA’s active sharing framework, benefiting both parties in a win-win situation.

Pakistan has 194 million cellular users, 121 million 3G/4G subscribers, and 124 million broadband subscribers, providing enormous investment prospects in the telecom sector.