US President Donald Trump has announced that the tariffs will take effect from August 1, but uncertainty still persists.

According to the World News Agency, US President Donald Trump said that after the 90-day suspension, which ends on July 9, he will start sending letters to trading partners about the new tariffs.

Speaking to reporters, the US President further said that he could send 12 or 15 letters in this regard and that agreements have been made in some cases.

President Trump expressed hope that most countries will settle matters either through letters or through a deal by July 9.

However, when the president was asked whether the tariffs would take effect this week or from August 1, he repeated his statement repeatedly and did not clarify.

After that, US Commerce Secretary Howard Latnick intervened and said that no, the tariffs would take effect from August 1, the president is still deciding on rates and agreements.

Recall that in April, President Trump announced a base rate of 10 percent and additional tariffs of up to 50 percent on some imports.

The tariffs were later postponed until July 9. Now, the new date of August 1 gives partners an additional three weeks of flexibility, but in the meantime, importers also face more uncertainty.

President Trump also announced on his social media site Truth Social that he would start sending “TARIFF Letters or Deals” starting Monday afternoon.

He also made a new threat in his post that if any country joins the “anti-American” stance of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), an additional 10 percent tariff will be imposed on it.