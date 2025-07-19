Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday held a meeting with Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi.

The ministers held detailed discussion on matters of mutual interest, overall law and order situation and positive role of media, said a press release.

Both ministers agreed to adopt a coordinated strategy to strengthen the state narrative, maintain an atmosphere of trust among the public and combat misleading information on social media.

Attaullah Tarar reiterated that no negative propaganda against national integrity, dignity of national institutions and social harmony will be tolerated.

“The constructive role of the media in establishing law and order and taking steps against terrorism is commendable”, said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

They also emphasized on further promoting institutional harmony in the national interest.