South Indian film industry’s famous actress Tamanna Bhatia has revealed an interesting and unconventional recipe that has become a topic of discussion on social media.

According to an Indian media report, during a recent interview, Tamanna Bhatia said that immediately after waking up in the morning, before brushing her teeth, she applies her saliva on her face to prevent acne.

The actress said that by adopting this habit every morning after waking up, her skin has been free of acne and pimples for years. After this interview clip of the actress went viral on social media, there has been a mixed reaction among users.

Some people supported this method and said that they themselves use this home remedy, and many users even called it effective in eye infections.

While other users raised questions about its scientific basis, saying that the bacteria-fighting enzymes present in saliva are not effective enough to treat the real causes of acne such as clogged pores, oiliness and inflammation.

Tamanna Bhatia also advised women to take care of their skin in their daily lives and said that every woman should adopt a skin care routine from the age of 25 so that the effects of age are not visible on the skin.