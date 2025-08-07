PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Saif has said that talks with Afghanistan are essential for establishing lasting peace in the province.

In his statement, Information Advisor and Spokesperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Barrister Saif said that the recommendations of local jirgas also support talks with Afghanistan for peace. A joint jirga consisting of provincial, federal and tribal elders is necessary for talks with Afghanistan.

He said that it is not possible to establish peace in the entire province, including the merged districts, without taking Afghanistan into confidence. Afghanistan is an important stakeholder in establishing peace. The merged districts have a border connection of more than 2200 kilometers with Afghanistan.

Barrister Saif said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the leadership of the Chief Minister is taking serious steps to establish peace. For this purpose, a series of local jirgas are being held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. This series of local jirgas will be completed by next week, after which a grand jirga will be held.

He said that comprehensive recommendations for lasting peace will be formulated in the Grand Jirga.