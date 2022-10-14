The PML-N has demanded action against a man, believed to be from Faisalabad’s NA-108 constituency, who was recorded threatening to kill party vice president Maryam Nawaz if Imran Khan was illegally detained.

The man can be seen alongside PTI leader Qasim Suri in a video posted on Twitter by PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry. “Trust me, if Imran Khan is arrested illegally, I will murder Maryam,” he says in the video.

If they illegally arrest a leader,” the man is heard saying, adding that he does not want any position in the party but will not tolerate the PTI chief being illegally arrested.

Suri could be seen smiling as the man passed these comments, while others — allegedly PTI supporters — hooted and clapped.

Condemning the incident, Chaudhry stated that Imran was responsible “for the threats,” and that Imran was also a candidate in the constituency, according to the PML-N leader. ”

Chaudhry demanded that the Pakistan Election Commission and police take immediate action against the man, pledging that he would go “to any extent” to protect the PML-N leadership.

.