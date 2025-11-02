By Daniel James Clar

Dushanbe: Tajikistan has been recognized by the world’s leading travel authority, Lonely Planet, as one of the “25 Best Travel Experiences for 2026,” placing the Central Asian nation among the globe’s most inspiring destinations for hiking and mountain adventures.

In its feature titled “Hike and Wild Camping in Tajikistan,” Lonely Planet invites global travelers to explore the country’s breathtaking mountain ranges, unspoiled natural landscapes, and the renowned warmth and hospitality of the Tajik people — describing travel in Tajikistan as a truly unforgettable experience.

The annual Best in Travel edition by Lonely Planet is considered one of the most respected global references in the tourism industry. Compiled by a panel of editors, travel experts, and adventurers, the guide identifies the most compelling destinations and unique travel experiences around the world.

With a circulation exceeding six million copies, Lonely Planet enjoys worldwide influence in shaping travel trends. The section dedicated to Tajikistan has been widely shared across major international platforms, including CNN, further amplifying global awareness of Tajikistan’s tourism potential.

Tajikistan’s inclusion in the “25 Best Travel Experiences of 2026” reflects its exceptional natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and growing appeal as an emerging destination for international travelers. It also highlights the Government of Tajikistan’s ongoing efforts to develop tourism infrastructure, promote sustainable travel, and preserve the country’s cultural and environmental treasures.

This global recognition by Lonely Planet, coupled with extensive international media coverage, enhances Tajikistan’s image as a safe, welcoming, and inspiring destination for tourists seeking authentic adventure.