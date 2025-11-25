Dubai:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the schedule for the 10th T20 World Cup 2026, with Pakistan and India placed in the same group.

According to the schedule released by the ICC, the 20 teams participating in the T20 World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, have been divided into 4 groups. The event will begin on February 7 and the final will be played on March 8.

On the opening day of the T20 World Cup 2026, there will be a competition between 6 teams, including defending champions India.

Pakistan’s first match will be against the Netherlands in Colombo on February 7, the second match will be against the United States in Colombo on February 10 and the third match will be against India at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. The sixth match will be against Namibia on February 18.