The Legend of Maula Jatt, a feature film, was released on the 13th of this month.Because of the buzz around the film, fans were extremely receptive to its release. They also adored it because Fawad and Mahira made a comeback as Maula Jatt and Mukho. Fans anticipated seeing more people like Humaima Malick and Hamza Ali Abbasi again because of their outstanding performances.

According to figures provided by the theatre managements, the movie has racked up record-breaking box office receipts since day one and has amassed 50 crore or more in just five days.The movie had Pakistan’s largest opening weekend in terms of overall box office revenue on day one.

The greatest CR obtained to yet is 11.30, according to the tale of Maula Jatt. Salman Khan’s Sultan garnered 11.25 CR on the second number. 10.28 CR were gathered by Sanju. 10.13 CR were collected by JPNA 2. In Punjab Nahi Jaungi, 7.57 CR were collected.

In the United States and other nations, The Legend of Maula Jatt received a resounding reception. The Legend of Maula Jatt has more screens in US theatres because to an incredible and overwhelming reaction.

Unfortunately, Maula Jatt only had a few theatres in Pakistan, yet despite this, the movie is receiving excellent reviews.Fans are raving about the performance, production, and plot of the movie.