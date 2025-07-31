Uhuru: Pakistan’s T20 cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha has described the West Indies as a tough opponent.

Talking to the media, Salman Ali Agha said that the series against the West Indies is not easy, to succeed, we will have to give a good performance in every field.

He said that he will take the field with the best planning and will try his best to win all the matches.

Salman Ali Agha said that the weather is hot in America, we have done intensive training sessions in which we have focused more on side hitting.

He said that keeping in mind the Asia Cup and the World Cup, the series against the West Indies is important, while in T20, the host team’s batting is quite aggressive, but we have also prepared.

The T20 captain said that the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali is welcome, thus a good combination of seniors and juniors has been formed.

It should be noted that the 3-match T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies will begin on Friday at 5 am Pakistan time.