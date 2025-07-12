PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approved action against the officers found guilty of negligence in the inquiry report of the Swat River tragedy, which is likely to be implemented soon and the names of the said officers have also come to light.

Sources told Express News that disciplinary action against the said officers will be taken within 60 days by fulfilling all the procedures. According to the 63-page report submitted to the Chief Minister, the officers against whom action has been recommended include former Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Mehboob.

Sources said that action has also been recommended against Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Resources Ehsan-ul-Haq, Project Director Javed Iqbal Khattak, Irrigation Department officers Syed Suleman, Inamullah, Faiz Ali Khan and TMO Babuzai Nisar Ali.

Sources said that action has also been recommended against former DG Rescue 1122 Shah Fahad, Muhammad Saad Khan District Emergency Officer, and Inayatullah Khan Control Room Incharge.

Sources further said that in addition to the above officers, action has also been recommended against divers and drivers and the Chief Minister has approved it, which will be implemented after completing all legal requirements.

It should be noted that the provincial inspection team has prepared an inquiry report on the Swat tragedy and submitted it to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, in which the shortcomings of the system and the government officials guilty of negligence have been identified.

The 63-page inquiry report on the Swat tragedy has also identified the shortcomings in the system to deal with such incidents and suggested measures to remove these shortcomings and shortcomings.