A suspected case of monkeypox has been reported in Karachi. According to the hospital administration, the affected child had recently returned from Saudi Arabia and showed symptoms similar to the disease.

According to Dr. Wahid Rajput of MS Sindh Institute of Infectious Diseases Hospital, a thirteen-year-old child has been found to have symptoms similar to monkeypox. The affected child has been immediately shifted to the Institute of Infectious Diseases Hospital, NIPA, where he has been kept in the isolation ward.

Dr. Wahid Rajput said that the child has shown symptoms such as high fever and sores on the body. According to the hospital administration, the child’s samples have been sent to the Dow University laboratory, and the disease will be finally confirmed after the report comes.