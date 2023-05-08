The 1994 Miss India winner, Sushmita Sen, admitted that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her hesitant to participate in the competition.

An old video of Sushmita explaining why she withdrew her Miss India application from the competition because she did not want to compete against the stunning Aishwarya Rai has been making the rounds on Reddit.

The Main Hoon Na actor also said that her mother scolded her for doing so in the video. Sushmita’s participation in the beauty pageant was encouraged by her.

She returned the following day to take part in the competition, where she won in 1994 and brought honour to India.

The 47-year-old actress revealed 25 other girls withdrew from the competition as a result of Aishwarya during the conversation.

In order to break the tie, Sushmita was questioned about her personal style preferences for apparel as well as India’s rich textile history. She responded to the inquiries by praising Mahatma Gandhi for his support of Khadi, which served as the foundation for India’s textile heritage.

The actress also won Miss Universe in 1994, making history as the first Indian to triumph in a major international beauty pageant.

Regarding her career, Sushmita Sen is currently busy at work filming for her forthcoming web series Aarya 3.