Azekah Daniel, a well-known actor and model from Pakistan, has made the surprise choice to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party. The celebrity announced the information on her social media pages along with images of Ali Haider Zaidi, the president of the PTI Sindh.

Daniel enthusiastically captioned her image,”Finally! I decided to jump in for the sake of my country.”She revealed her connection to the PTI by sharing her images with Zaidi.

The president of the PTI Sindh gave a warm welcome to Daniel and noted that the party members had been pleasantly happy by their understanding and vision. Zaidi symbolically encircled the actor’s neck with a PTI flag at the welcoming ceremony to represent her membership in the group.

Daniel highlighted her hopes for the country and has previously been renowned for her ardent support of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. She said, “We need to bring our nation out of this mess and back on the path of growth as it was under PM Imran Khan. Daniel attended an Iftar supper at PTI MNA Muhammad Aslam Khan’s invitation before joining the party. She had the chance to speak with Karachi General Secretary Arsalan Taj, MNA Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, other MPs, and party leaders during the event.

Daniel, a well-known Pakistani actor and model, rose to prominence thanks to her parts in popular dramas like Tera Gham Aur Hum, Malaal-e-Yaar, and Noor Jehan. She has a sizable following base as a result of her noteworthy performances.