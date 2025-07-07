Raw onions are not just for enhancing the taste of curries or salads, but they are an amazing treasure trove of health benefits.

Raw onions contain natural antioxidants, antibacterial properties, vitamins and minerals, which have many positive effects on the body. The flavonoids present in raw onions help keep the arteries of the heart clean.

Raw onions help in reducing blood pressure and cholesterol, which reduces the risk of heart attack. It is especially beneficial for patients with type 2 diabetes.

The sulfur compounds and quercetin present in onions control blood sugar levels better. Raw onions contain vitamin C, zinc and antioxidants, which strengthen the body’s natural defense system.

Furthermore, raw onions are also helpful in preventing viral and bacterial infections. It helps in maintaining normal body temperature, especially in summer, eating raw onions cools the body and provides protection against heatstroke.

Raw onions contain fiber, which helps keep your intestines clean. Prebiotic properties promote healthy bacteria in your gut. And antioxidants reduce oxidative stress in the brain, which can improve memory and mental performance.

Research has shown that consuming onions improves bone density, especially in women. Its sulfur compounds and components like quercetin may also help prevent the growth of cancer cells (especially in colon, stomach, and prostate cancers).