ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council has been called for July 12 to review pending complaints against judges and new rules, among other matters.

The Supreme Judicial Council, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, will meet on July 12 (Saturday) at the Supreme Court in Islamabad.

According to sources, pending complaints against several judges will be reviewed in the meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The sources further said that the issue of formation of new rules of the Supreme Judicial Council will also be considered in the meeting.