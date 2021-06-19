ISLAMABAD: Shahnawaz Dahani’s remarkable figures of four for five and a quick-fire half-century from Sohaib Maqsood helped Multan Sultans to an emphatic 80-run win over Lahore Qalandars in the 28th fixture of HBL PSL 6 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Meanwhile, Shahnawaz Dahani has reclaimed his position as the leading wicket taker of Pakistan Super League 2021 and aims to keep the ‘Fazal Mahmood’ cap on till the end of the tournament.

Dhahani recorded recorded his career-best figures, accounted for Fakhar Zaman (13 off 15, one four), James Faulkner (22 off 11, one four and two sixes), Rashid Khan (two off five) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (two off three) in his 3.1 overs.

The young pacer was also named the man of the match for his incredible bowling against the struggling Lahore Qalandars. After getting the MOM trophy, Dhahani said that it is a moment of pride for him to be the top wicket-taker of PSL 2021.

“Getting the Fazal Mahmood cap for most wickets in the tournament is a great honour for me. I will try to keep this with me till the end of this tournament,” he aimed.

“I am playing alongside some of the top Pakistani and foreign talent and to be the best among them is a special feeling. I am confident and my confidence is helping me do well,” Dahani said.