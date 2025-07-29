The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has urgently summoned complete records of all sugar mill owners and exporters as sugar prices soar nationwide.

Chaired by Junaid Akbar, the PAC meeting included members Omar Ayub, Riaz Fatyana, and Senator Fauzia Arshad.

During the session, the committee expressed serious concern over the sharp increase in sugar prices, with revelations that sugar is being sold at Rs210 per kg in Karachi and Rs215 in Haripur, while the national average stands at Rs173 per kg.

The Secretary for Food Security faced strong criticism for presenting inaccurate data.

According to the Ministry of Industries, 5.09 million tons of sugar were approved for export over the last decade, but only 3.927 million tons were actually exported, earning over $400 million in foreign exchange.

The lawmakers criticised the ongoing cycle of sugar export and import, calling it a decade-long deception. Fatyana and Arshad claimed that the nation was defrauded of Rs287 billion due to the manipulated price hike and artificial shortages.

The PAC chairman questioned why sugar mill owners were given export subsidies and criticised the sudden issuance of SROs granting tax exemptions.

MNA Moeen Pirzada accused top government officials of looting the nation and blamed the Sugar Advisory Board for corruption, calling the sugar mafia an integral part of the government.

When pressed, the Ministry of Industries hesitated to reveal the names of sugar mill owners, prompting the PAC to demand immediate submission of names and directorship details. The PAC chairman warned that if the list wasn’t submitted shortly, a privilege motion would be moved.

Officials stated that Pakistan produced 7.66 million metric tons of sugar last year, with 1.3 million metric tons in surplus. Of that, 500,000 tons were reserved for the next year, while the government approved the export of 790,000 tons in three phases.

At the time of export, the local market price of sugar was Rs143 per kg, which has now jumped to Rs173.

In response, the prime minister formed a committee led by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar to investigate the matter.