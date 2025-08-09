Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary held a special session with students at Rawalpindi Medical University on Saturday.

The session received overwhelming appreciation from students and reflected strong national spirit.

The students expressed full solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan.

Expressing their sentiments, students said no matter how hard the enemies of the nation try, they cannot distance the youth from their armed forces.

The medical university students said that they stand with armed forces against the evil designs of the enemy.

Last month, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, held a special interactive session with students of Government College University (GCU) Lahore.

He highlighted Pakistan’s decisive response in neutralizing India’s Operation Sindoor and the broader victory of truth in the recent conflict.

During the session, DG ISPR especially commended the passion, patriotism, and awareness displayed by the youth during the operation. Students asked candid questions on national and societal issues, particularly concerning security and defense.

At the conclusion of the session, GCU students paid a heartfelt tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces through a patriotic song.

The students termed the engagement with DG ISPR as a positive initiative and expressed a strong desire for similar sessions in the future.