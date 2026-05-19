Pakistan’s renewed engagement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance at 79th World Health Assembly reflects an encouraging shift towards long-term planning in the country’s public health sector. The meeting between Syed Mustafa Kamal and Dr Sania Nishtar was not merely a diplomatic interaction on sidelines of an international forum; it highlighted Pakistan’s attempt to reposition immunization as a national development priority rather than a routine health exercise. Proposal to launch a pilot project for the hexavalent vaccine in remote and hard-to-reach areas is particularly significant. Pakistan has long struggled with unequal healthcare access and especially in geographically isolated regions where preventable childhood diseases continue to pose serious risks. A transition from the pentavalent vaccine to more advanced hexavalent vaccine would expand protection for children against additional diseases while reducing the number of the injections required during immunization schedules. For families living in the underserved areas and fewer visits and broader protection could substantially improve vaccine acceptance and completion rates.

Equally important is the govt’s emphasis on implementing the National Vaccine Policy. Pakistan has often faced criticism for policy inconsistency, weak institutional coordination and fragmented healthcare delivery. The approval of a national framework, commitment to practical implementation suggest recognition at highest level that immunization requires continuity, funding and administrative stability. However, policies alone cannot guarantee the success. Their effectiveness depends on provincial coordination, uninterrupted supply chains, and strong monitoring mechanisms.

The govt’s focus on local vaccine production is another noteworthy development. COVID-19 pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities of countries dependent entirely on imported vaccines and medical supplies. Pakistan’s desire to learn from countries such as Indonesia, China and Saudi Arabia demonstrates a pragmatic approach toward building self-reliance in vaccine manufacturing. Developing local production capacity would not only strengthen national health security but also reduce long-term financial pressures associated with imports and emergency procurement.

Same time, Pakistan’s continued partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance remains crucial. The country’s fulfillment of its co-financing commitment sends a positive signal regarding ownership and sustainability. International partnerships are most effective when accompanied by domestic responsibility, this commitment indicates that Pakistan is prepared to share financial burden of protecting its population. In return, technical guidance and operational support from Gavi can help address persistent challenges such as misinformation, vaccine hesitancy and uneven outreach in rural communities.

The discussion on future coordination between polio programme and Expanded Programme on Immunization also deserves careful attention. Pakistan remains one of few countries where polio continues to exist, despite decades of campaigns and international support. Integrating immunization efforts could improve efficiency, reduce duplication and build stronger community trust. Yet such integration must be handled carefully to avoid disrupting gains already achieved in both programmes.