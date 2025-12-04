By Nawabzada Shah Ali

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates share a longstanding relationship built on mutual respect, trust, and deep-rooted brotherhood. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in the .1970s, relations have grown steadily across key sectors including trade, investment, construction, defense, energy, and human resource development. Millions of Pakistanis living in the UAE contribute to its progress while sending vital remittances that support Pakistan’s economy. The UAE, in return, has played a significant role in Pakistan’s humanitarian, health, education, and infrastructure development.

Recently, the arrival of the newly appointed UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Major General (Retd.) Salem Mohammed Salem Al-Bawab Al-Zaabi, has added renewed energy to bilateral relations. In his initial engagements, the ambassador expressed a strong commitment to enhancing economic cooperation, exploring new investment avenues, strengthening collaboration in technology and energy, and expanding people-to-people exchanges. His presence in Islamabad is being viewed as the beginning of a promising new chapter, with expectations that both countries will further deepen their partnership and pursue new opportunities in the evolving regional landscape.