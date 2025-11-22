Pakistan and the European Union held the 7th Strategic Dialogue in Brussels, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and High Representative and Vice-President of the European Union Kaja Kallas.

According to the Foreign Office, the meeting provided a comprehensive overview of Pakistan-EU relations, taking forward the positive momentum of recent high-level engagements and sustainable institutional engagement.

In the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to a broad-based, multilateral and forward-looking partnership based on shared values, the UN Charter, multilateralism and the principles of mutual respect and cooperation.

They stressed the importance of further expanding trade and investment relations, including through the EU’s GSP Plus arrangement, for sustainable growth, export diversification, job creation and mutually beneficial economic opportunities.

The Strategic Dialogue also provided an opportunity to exchange views on regional and global developments, including in South Asia, Afghanistan, the Middle East and broader geopolitical developments.

Both sides stressed the importance of an integrated approach to global challenges such as peace, stability, sustainable development and climate change, and connectivity.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation under the Strategic Engagement Plan, advance work on ongoing discussions, and identify concrete ways to enhance cooperation in the coming years.