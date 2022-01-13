In the recent past, Pakistan has been facing issues of harassment cases and other heinous crimes, which are bringing a bad name to the country. Recently, a similar crime was unearthed in the federal capital where a person, Usman Mirza, was harassing a couple and forcing them to do unethical stuff, and even videos were made which went viral disturbing the whole nation.

The whole nation stood behind them and the law enforcement agencies made their best to bring the case to its logical conclusion. But, in a surprising move, the female victim in the case retracted her statement against the accused and told a trial court that she did not want to pursue the case, which had surfaced when a video of four persons holding a couple at gunpoint, forcing them to strip and then beating them up had gone viral on social media in July last year.

In reaction to this, the Imran-led PTI government has taken a much-needed step to ensure justice to the victims of harassment, who step back from perusing the case due to one or another reason.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a progress report into the Islamabad harassment case involving a couple and motorway gang rape case after details emerged regarding a victim retracting her statement in the former case.

The prime minister has directed the law ministry to follow up progress on the cases on daily basis until their conclusion and convictions against the suspects.

Safeguarding the rights of the citizens is the primary responsibility of the government, Imran Khan said and added that the state would pursue these cases and ensure strict punishment for the culprits.

He further said that those involved in such horrific crimes are a challenge to a moderate society and judicial system.

The remarks from the prime minister came after the decision to this effect was reached during a meeting presided over by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem.

Parliamentary Secretary of Law Maleeka Bokhari posted a tweet saying: “A meeting was held at Ministry of Law. The State will pursue prosecution in the Usman Mirza case irrespective of recent developments relating to the victim’s testimony. Irrefutable video and forensic evidence on record- anyone harassing and stripping a woman must face full force of the law.”

Sources privy to the meeting said that incriminating evidence is available against the accused. The meeting decided that the perpetrators of such a crime should be punished as per the law.

This bold step will not only help the victims to get justice but also discourage these kinds of heinous crimes in the future, which are responsible for damaging the trust of people on each other and also on state institutions.