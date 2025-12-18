Islamabad, December 16, 2025: The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Fred Senevirathne (Rtd.), met Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Monday.

The Defence Minister warmly welcomed the High Commissioner and congratulated him on his appointment as Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Pakistan. He also appreciated the High Commissioner’s recent coordination with the Government of Pakistan in connection with the cyclone situation in Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, Khawaja Muhammad Asif recalled his father’s visit to Sri Lanka in 1984, when he, as a senior Pakistani politician, visited the newly constructed Sri Lankan Parliament to draw inspiration and ideas for the construction of Pakistan’s Parliament.

High Commissioner Senevirathne thanked the Defence Minister for the cordial reception and the opportunity for a productive exchange of views. He briefed the Minister on recent developments in Sri Lanka, defence cooperation between the two countries, and the prevailing situation in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. He reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest during his tenure in Pakistan.

The High Commissioner also expressed sincere gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for its timely humanitarian assistance and support extended to the people of Sri Lanka following the severe devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah last month.

Mr. Christy Ruban, Minister and Head of Chancery at the Sri Lankan High Commission, and Rear Admiral Amir Mahmood, HI (M), Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, were also present during the meeting.