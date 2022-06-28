COLOMBO: Short on money As its extraordinary economic crisis worsened, Sri Lanka called for a partial closure and announced a two-week suspension of all fuel sales, with the exception of critical services, beginning on Monday.



The South Asian country has been unable to pay for even the importation of necessities since late last year due to its biggest economic collapse since achieving independence from Britain in 1948



According to government spokesman Bandula Gunawardana, the sales embargo was implemented to save gasoline and diesel for emergencies as fuel stocks reached their absolute lowest and supplies were barely adequate for one more day.

As public transportation came to a standstill, he pleaded with the business sector to permit employees to work from home.In a pre-recorded announcement, Gunawardana added, “As of midnight today, no fuel will be supplied other than for vital services like the health sector, since we want to save the limited supplies we have.