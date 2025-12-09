Ambassador-designate of Sri Lanka Presents the Open Copy of His Letter of Credence to the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Ambassador-designate of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Tajikistan, Mr. Fred Seneviratne, presented the Open Copy of his Letter of Credence to Mr. Yusuf, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Pakistan, at the Embassy in Islamabad on 08 December 2025.

Ambassador-designate Seneviratne expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Yusuf for granting him an early opportunity to present the Open Copy of his Letter of Credence. During the meeting, the High Commissioner reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening the close relationship between the two nations and conveyed warm greetings to the leadership and the people of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Furthermore, the Ambassador briefed Ambassador Yusuf on the current situation in Sri Lanka following the cyclone and the recent heavy rainfall. Ambassador Yusuf conveyed his condolences and sympathies on the loss of lives and the suffering of affected families on behalf of the Government of Tajikistan, and he wished Sri Lanka a swift recovery.

Ambassador Yusuf also wished the High Commissioner every success in his new assignment and assured him of the Tajikistan Government’s fullest support and cooperation during his tenure. Ambassador Fred Senevirathne expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Yusuf for his warm welcome and hospitality.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by Mr. Christy Ruban, Minister, at the meeting