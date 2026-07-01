According to a new study, spending adequate time in the sun or outdoors may help reduce the risk of dementia.

Researchers in China found in a study that people who spend less than 42 minutes a day on average outdoors have a relatively high risk of developing dementia.

According to the study, the more time people spend outdoors each day, the lower their risk of the disease.

According to the study, published in the journal Psychiatry, the benefits are not limited to sunny days; even in cloudy weather, regular outdoor time can reduce the risk of dementia in later life by up to 16 percent.

Experts say that it is not yet clear how sunlight or outdoor space is linked to a reduced risk of dementia. One opinion is that people who are already in poor health and are at high risk of dementia generally go out less.

On the other hand, some experts believe that sunlight plays an important role in regulating the body’s circadian rhythm (i.e., the body’s biological clock), which can lead to better sleep, balance in bodily functions, and possibly benefit mental health.

However, the researchers said that these results need to be confirmed by further research and that this study only shows a correlation, it does not prove that getting more sunlight directly protects against dementia.