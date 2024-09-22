Sharjah: South Africa defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in the third ODI.

In the final match of the three-match series played in Sharjah, the entire Afghanistan team won the toss and batted first, scoring 169 runs in 34 overs. South Africa achieved the target of 170 runs in 33 overs for the loss of three wickets. Aidan Markram scored 69 runs and Tristan Stubbs remained not out by scoring 26 runs.

Read more, 2nd ODI: Afghanistan beat South Africa to win series Earlier on behalf of Afghanistan, Rahmanullah Garbaz played a brilliant innings of 89 runs while AM ​​Ghazanfar remained not out with 31 runs. It should be noted that the Afghanistan cricket team made history by winning the series against South Africa for the first time by winning the first and second ODI matches.