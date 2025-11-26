South Africa, after a brilliant performance in the Guwahati Test, defeated India by a huge margin of 408 runs and won the two-match Test series 0-2.

With this historic victory, the Proteas also won the Test series on Indian soil after 25 years.

The Indian team was given a target of 549 runs in the second innings, but in the face of the brilliant performance of the South African bowlers, the entire Indian team was bundled out for only 140 runs.

This historic victory also gave South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma a unique position. Bavuma has become the captain with the most victories without losing a match in the history of Test cricket.

He won 11 of the 12 Test matches as captain, while drawing one match. Till date, no team has been able to defeat South Africa in a Test match under Bavuma’s leadership.

Previously, this record was held by former England captain Mike Brearley, who had 10 wins in 15 Test matches without losing.

It should be noted that Temba Bavuma’s leadership skills not only maintained South Africa’s continuous journey of victories, but the Proteas team also won the World Test Championship under his captaincy in the same year.