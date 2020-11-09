The PS5 Remote Play app appeared on the PS4 system menu this morning, seemingly without any fanfare from Sony. As with PlayStation’s standard Remote Play app, it allows users to remotely connect to a PS5 and control it over the internet.

The app will seemingly allow PlayStation users to play next-gen content on their last-gen console in a separate room or location.

At the time of publishing, VGC was unable to use the feature with a pre-release review PS5.

In order to connect a PS4 console to a PS5, players must enable the Remote Play feature from the newer console’s system menu, then either discover it automatically via wi-fi or enter a supplied code.

However, DualShock 4 will work with PlayStation 4 games on PS5 via backwards compatibility, Sony said in a recent blog post. Speciality peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games.

Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will also work on PS5, along with PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller.

Last month Sony revamped the existing PS4 Remote Play app on mobile, PC and Mac, changing its name to PS Remote Play and adding the option to connect to PS5 when it launches.

FURTHER READING

Sony confirmed last week that all PS5 sales at launch will be online only, with no units available in stores on November 12 (or 19 in Europe).

In a statement, SIE’s communications boss Sid Shuman said that the measures had been put in place to keep customers and reta