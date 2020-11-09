Oppo has certified a smartphone on TENAA last week with the model numbers PEGM00 and PEGT00 and today the full specs sheet, along with photos, appeared in the listing. As we expected, this is the Oppo Reno5 5G smartphone – we assume it is not the Pro since the front panel is flat – both the Reno3 Pro 5G and Reno4 Pro 5G had curved sides of the screen.





We already reported some rumored specs sheet and the TENAA listing confirms them once again – a 6.43” OLED, 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP cameras and a 4,300mAh battery. The latter is expected to support 65W fast charging, but it also came with the Reno4 5G, so it is hardly a surprise.

The main camera and the battery capacity are the key updates in the specs sheet but there is another important switch – the new phone is said to come with Android 11 out of the box, which would make it the first Oppo to do so.

What we’re still wondering is whether a Pro version is in the pipelines since we’ve heard virtually nothing and when will be the eventual launch date of the new Reno5 line.