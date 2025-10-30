LAHORE: The smog on Thursday morning blanketed the Punjab making it difficult to breath in suffocating air with provincial capital still at the top of the world’s most polluted cities.Lahore continues to top the list of the world’s most polluted cities, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 603. The AQI was recorded at 1,059 in Allama Iqbal Town, 1,021 in DHA, and 818 on Sanda Road.

Due to the severity of smog, the air in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Multan has become extremely hazardous to health. The AQI in Faisalabad rose to 685, Gujranwala to 555, and Multan to 364.The Environment Protection Department has intensified anti-smog measures, banning dry sweeping in public places and on major roads, and completely prohibiting the use of lime for cleaning roads.

Doctors have advised citizens to wear masks to protect themselves from the harmful effects of smog. They have advised the elderly and children to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed to protect from ill effects of smog. When going outside, they should wear masks and limit strenuous activities.