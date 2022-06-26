Even though the month is almost done, there are more reports than ever about upcoming smartphones that are expected to be released in July, when numerous devices from various firms are anticipated to do so.

From the Nothing (1) smartphone to the most recent gaming powerhouse from Asus ROG, these are the smartphones that people are most anticipating in July 2022.

Please be aware that the bulk of the phones on the following list have not yet had their official release dates confirmed. According to leaks and reports, these are only supposed to arrive in July.

Phone, nothing (1)

Carl Pei’s London-based company Nothing is ready to introduce its first smartphone next month after months of leaks, rumors, and sporadic bits and pieces of official information.

The design of the Nothing phone (1) has already been made public, as have the new Glyph illumination on the back and the new NothingOS overlay.

The majority of the phone’s features are still unknown, despite the fact that its official debut is only a few weeks away.

The Nothing phone (1) is expected to use a Snapdragon 778G+ chip instead of a high-end Snapdragon 800-series chip and have a dual-camera setup on the back. The gadget is slated to go on sale on July 12.

The ROG Phone 6 by Asus

The Asus ROG Phone brand has released some of the most powerful, if not the most powerful, smartphones in recent years in terms of sheer performance.

Aimed at gamers and power users, the ROG phone line is loaded with not only the top specifications but also extra gaming features and accessories.

The sixth iteration of the phone is anticipated to be powered by the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU.

This has dual charging ports, an extra LED display on the back, better shoulder trigger buttons, and support for a variety of first-party gaming accessories like gaming controllers, cooling pads, and even secondary displays.

The phone is expected to go on sale on July 5.

Lenovo 12 Ultra

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the 12-series’ most powerful phone, is expected to go on sale the following month.

Similar to how they were for the Asus ROG Phone 6, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and other flagship-level features are anticipated for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Additionally, a much-improved camera configuration developed by Xiaomi in collaboration with the German camera company Leica is believed to be included in the handset.

Additionally, we now know that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be available in white and has a distinctive rear design with a large camera island that occupies more than a third of the back.

Nord 2T by OnePlus

According to fresh information, the Nord 2 5G will be replaced by a new Nord-series phone that will debut in India.

At first, it was thought that the OnePlus Nord 2T will not be released in India. The device will replace the Nord 2 5G, and based on the characteristics of the Nord 2T variants sold abroad, it might possibly come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset in India.

A 4.500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging, a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, a 50MP triple-camera setup with OIS, a 32MP front camera, and UFS 3.1 storage is among the extra features that are predicted to remain in the Nord 2T from its international counterpart.

Master Edition for the Realme GT 2

As Realme is also vying to produce the first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor phone in India, it appears that the Realme GT 2 Master Edition will be the device to debut the new flagship chip.

The unidentified smartphone, which was just found on Geekbench, is expected to include a 12GB RAM version and could come pre-installed with Android 12.

The smartphone is also said to have a 6.7-inch 120H AMOLED display, a triple camera setup with 50MP+50MP+2MP on the back, and a 5000mAh battery with up to 150W rapid charging capacity. More information on the phone should be made accessible in July.

iQOO Pro 10

The iQOO 9 Pro was one of the most capable and feature-rich devices in its class. The iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro, expected to arrive on sale next month, seem to be iQOO’s attempt to succeed the 9-series phones.

The iQOO 10 Pro is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is rumored to provide better performance and thermal efficiency than the iQOO 9 Pro.

A 4,500mAh battery with support for 200W fast charging, a 120Hz QHD+ LTPO screen, and a 50MP triple camera setup on the back are some more anticipated features.

Although there is no official launch date as of yet, the iQOO 10 series is expected to make its debut in July.