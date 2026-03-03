The visa issuance ceremony in Islamabad for more than 300 graduates of the Prime Minister’s Overseas Employment Programme marks more than a routine administrative milestone. It reflects a broader national ambition: transforming Pakistan’s youth bulge into a globally competitive workforce.

Under the umbrella of the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), the initiative seeks to align technical training with international market demands, a shift long overdue. For decades, Pakistan’s labour export model has been largely volume-driven, with workers often dispatched into low-skilled, low-wage sectors. The current programme attempts to recalibrate that model toward specialization, certification and structured placement.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan rightly described the departing trainees as “ambassadors of the country.” His remarks underline an important truth: overseas workers do not merely send remittances; they shape global perceptions of Pakistan’s professionalism, reliability and competence. In an increasingly competitive labour market, reputation matters.

Pakistan’s overseas workforce remains a backbone of the national economy. Remittances have consistently provided a vital cushion against external account pressures. However, reliance on remittances without enhancing skill levels risks stagnation. Countries across Asia from South Korea to the Philippines have demonstrated that systematic investment in technical education tied directly to overseas demand can significantly elevate earnings, working conditions and national prestige.

Executive Director NAVTTC Aamir Jan’s emphasis on “specialized overseas-focused training” signals recognition of this reality. The fact that this is the second batch with future cohorts expected to be more refined and market-aligned suggests institutional learning is underway. Yet the true benchmark will not be departure numbers alone, but sustained employment, contract stability and upward wage mobility.

Chairperson Gulmina Bilal’s candid acknowledgement that NAVTTC has undergone a “fundamental transformation” is equally significant. For too long, vocational institutions were judged by enrollment and certification counts rather than job placement rates. Shifting the metric of success from training delivery to employment outcomes is a structural reform that deserves support. The focus on producing “plug-and-play” youth immediately deployable in international markets aligns with global industry expectations.

However, ambition must be matched by safeguards. Pakistani workers abroad often face contractual disputes, workplace exploitation and inadequate legal recourse. Any serious overseas employment strategy must integrate pre-departure orientation on rights awareness, host country labour laws and financial literacy. Skill without protection leaves workers vulnerable.

The Prime Minister’s target of sending 10,000 trained youth abroad is bold. With 5,000 already in training, momentum appears strong. But scaling up requires rigorous quality control, credible international partnerships and transparent recruitment processes. Overseas employment promoters, as urged during the ceremony, must operate with integrity to avoid past pitfalls of overcharging and misinformation.

Most importantly, discipline and conduct repeatedly emphasized at the event cannot be reduced to rhetoric. Soft skills, communication ability and cultural adaptability often determine whether technical competence translates into career growth. Each worker abroad becomes a reference point for the next.

Pakistan stands at a demographic crossroads. A young population can be either an economic dividend or a social burden. Programmes like this, if implemented with accountability and market realism, can tip the balance toward opportunity.