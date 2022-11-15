By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: In the programme “Sachi Baat,” Chief Editor and Chairman Roze TV SK Niazi discussed a very important topic: getting rid of the Riba system and the Maulana Abdul Akbar Chatrali bill in the Senate that says no one should be allowed to contest election from more than one seat.

For this purpose, in the programme “Sachi Baat,” Jamaat-e-Islami leader Maulana Abdul Akbar Chatrali participated. He thanked SK Niazi and stated that your (SK Niazi) role is very important for ending the usurious system. He further stated, “Your struggle is a beacon for all of us.” Jamaat-e-Islami has always done its best to end the usurious system. The survival and security of Pakistan’s economy lie in the end of the usury system. For this reason, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has taken a good decision against the usurious system. The federal government should take steps to end the system under the constitution because the usury system is an open war against Allah and the Holy Prophet. We need to take a lot of measures to end the usurious system in the country. Our affairs can be improved by bringing about reforms. For us, the biography of the Holy Prophet is the best example. Responding to the question, he replied, “Imran Khan will have to vacate one of the two seats; I am against contesting elections on two seats; in many places, contesting the election and leaving the seat causes a loss to the voters.” People should think about their constituency and decide about it. We will not have any political affiliation with PTI. The doors of communication with everyone should be kept open. Respecting everyone is one of the teachings of Islam. Those who are your allies are good, while those who are not are evil. Everyone should be treated ethically. Why didn’t Imran Khan call for real freedom during his regime?

Usurious system is used by banks all over the world: Firdous Shamim Naqvi

Similarly, from Tehreek-e-Insaf, Firdous Shamim Naqvi participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “I am totally in agreement with Mr. Abdul Akbar on the usurious system; this is alright, but we also need to understand the ground realities.” “The usurious system is used by banks all over the world.” We have to live in an Islamic society and improve the system according to our traditions. Unfortunately, the entire economic system of western countries depends on usury. The matter of religion cannot be discussed. He further stated, “We should take a decision to end the mill-cross system, Saying bad things to bad people and good things to good people is the teaching of Islam. The tradition of telling the truth is disappearing in our society. Pointing out someone’s incompetence falls under the category of correcting him. Responding to the question, he replied, “Imran Khan did many things for Pakistan for 4 years. Imran Khan worked worldwide against Islamophobia.

A British legal expert, Barrister Azhar Chauhan, participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” On the judicial and legal system, he stated, “In Britain, the court system is independent, everyone has equal rights, and the justice system in Great Britain is an example to the whole world.” Shahbaz Sharif and his son-in-law challenged the case against them. He further stated on the Shehbaz Sharif case in the UK that “no one can influence the judicial system in the UK; institutions in the UK are independent and do their work without fear.” He concluded that the British courts continued to operate via video link even during COVID.