ISLAMABAD :The sixth round of talks between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban on counterterrorism will be held in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Thursday (today).Pakistan’s delegation has already departed for Istanbul for negotiations.

The minister said before the departure of the delegation that Pakistan “demands that Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism. We only engage in dialogue when there is a possibility of progress — otherwise, it’s a waste of time.”Khawaja Asif stated that Pakistan’s stance is clear: “attacks on Pakistan from Afghan territory must stop.” He expressed the hope that the Taliban would act wisely for the establishment of peace in the region.

According to sources, both sides are expected to finalise a mechanism for implementing the ceasefire.Tensions between Islamabad and Kabul have intensified since the Taliban takeover in 2021. Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror attacks in recent months. It escalated after attacks were launched from the Afghan side on the night of October 11. Later, on October 19, both countries reached a ceasefire agreement in Doha. Following efforts by Türkiye and Qatar, both sides returned to the negotiating table.

Earlier, the second round of Pakistan-Afghanistan talks was held in Istanbul on October 25. The long and tense negotiations failed to meet Pakistan’s single demand — to stop terrorism originating from Afghan soil.