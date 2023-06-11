LAHORE: The noose is closing in on the family members, and they have been arrested in a property fraud case.

According to media sources, Dr. Uzma Khan is the target of an anti-corruption investigation after allegedly paying only Rs. 130 million for a plot of land that was worth Rs. 6 billion. According to ACE authorities, 5261 kanals of land were bought for a pitiful sum.

Uzma and her husband, Ahad Majeed, are held accountable by ACE for the case since they bought land near the proposed Greater Thal Canal project. The same piece of land was bought in 2021–2022, right before the Asian Development Bank announced the project.

Authorities claimed that the PTI chairman’s close family members were informed in advance about the project’s start date. Additionally, it was claimed that Uzma and her husband used threats to persuade former landowners to sell up their possessions for a significant discount.

The two then obtained land ownership using fraudulent property deeds. According to reports, the previous owners of the property lodged a complaint with the Layyah police department as well.