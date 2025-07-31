The Sindh ombudsman has ordered the removal of K-Electric CEO Syed Moonis Alvi from office and imposed a fine of Rs2.5 million after finding him guilty of harassing the company’s former chief marketing officer.

The verdict, a copy of which is available with HUM News English, was issued by Sindh Ombudsman for the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Justice (retd) Shah.

He ruled that “Moonis Abdullah Alvi has committed harassment, created hostile environment and caused mental agony at the workplace to the complainant Mahreen Aziz Khan,” and ordered to remove him from his service “instantly.”

The harassment complaint was filed by Mehreen Zehra under section 8 of the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

The ombudsman also directed the authorities to seize Alvi’s movable and immovable assets and block his national identity card and passport if he fails to pay the fine within a month.

“The fine amount shall be paid to the complainant Mahreen Aziz Khan as compensation through the Registrar of this office within 30 days from passing of this order, without fail,” the verdict reads.