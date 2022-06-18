KARACHI:The Sindh government has ordered that marketplaces and retail malls will close at 9:00 p.m. in order to conserve electricity during the current energy crisis.

Wedding venues will close at 10:30 p.m., while restaurants, motels, coffee shops, and cafes will close at 11:00 p.m., according to the province administration.

The Home Department issued a notice on Friday stating that all markets, businesses, and shopping malls must close by 9:00 p.m.

Medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, gas stations, CNG stations, bakeries, and milk shops would be exempt from the limitation, according to the statement.The order will be in place from 5:00 p.m. on June 17 until 5:00 p.m. on July 16, according to the notification.