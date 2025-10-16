The Sindh Health Department has released a comprehensive report on malaria cases across the province, according to which a total of 2,416,427 blood samples were screened across the province this month.

According to the details, out of these screenings, malaria has been confirmed in 2,15,270 people. According to the report, 1,81,362 cases are Plasmodium vivax, 31,319 are Plasmodium felsiparam, and 2,589 are mixed infections.

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho says that the Sindh government is utilizing all resources to eliminate malaria. The good news is that no deaths have been reported this year, while only three patients were admitted to hospitals due to cerebral malaria, who were provided complete treatment.

Providing details, Dr. Azra Pechuho said that the most affected districts of Sindh include Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Badin, Thatta, Jacobabad, and Larkana, where preventive measures are being taken rapidly. According to the data, the maximum number of 100,923 cases were reported in Hyderabad division, of which 7,054 were reported in Hyderabad district alone, 22,293 in Jamshoro, and 19,478 in Badin.

A total of 52,038 cases were reported in Larkana division, 19,323 in Mirpurkhas, 23,439 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 17,021 in Sukkur, while 3,072 cases were reported in Karachi division. Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho said that teams of the Sindh Health Department are carrying out malaria testing, treatment and spraying campaigns across the province on a daily basis. Field teams are continuing to distribute mosquito nets and awareness activities, especially in rural areas, by visiting homes and villages.

He said that the Sindh government, in collaboration with the World Health Organization and other partner organizations, is implementing a comprehensive plan to control malaria, dengue and vector-borne diseases. He appealed to the public to take special care of cleanliness inside and outside their homes, do not allow water to accumulate, use mosquito nets and immediately contact the nearest hospital or health center in case of fever or chills.