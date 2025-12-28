Karachi: Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori, while holding a press conference at the Governor House Karachi, said that he had met with the MQM leadership, in which detailed discussions were held on the problems of Karachi and the federal package for Karachi.

He assured that he would play his full role on the Karachi package.

The Governor Sindh strongly condemned the alleged malicious talk made by PTI in London regarding the Field Marshal and said that the PTI overseas is continuously spreading hateful attitude against Pakistan.

He said that when the PTI did not benefit from the events of May 9, now such statements are being made that fall under the category of terrorism and inciting overseas Pakistanis.

Kamran Tesori demanded that the British government immediately conduct an inquiry into the matter and see who is using the British soil for propaganda against Pakistan.

He clearly said that Britain should prevent its soil from being used against Pakistan.

The Sindh Governor appealed to overseas Pakistanis to keep their children away from hateful and malicious activities and not to be part of such propaganda.

He said that the PTI’s narrative has been buried and now it is taking such actions in desperation, which we all condemn in the strongest terms.