The Sindh government announced on Thursday that the country’s first women-only bus service will begin operating in Karachi on February 1.

Sharjeel Inaam Memon, the minister of information for Sindh, announced it on Twitter.

The head of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wrote, “Sindh government’s transport department is planning to launch Pakistan’s first bus service solely for women and girls.”

Inshallah, Pink buses will begin service in #Karachi on February 1st, he continued.

“Peoples Bus Service, At Your Service,” the communications minister continued.

The routes that the bus service will travel on were not disclosed by the minister, though.

First electric bus service in Pakistan

The debut of Karachi’s first-ever electric bus service was previously announced by Pakistan’s transport minister on January 13.

At the Clock Tower in Seaview, the transport minister was joined by the ministers for local government and labour from Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani, to officially launch the Peoples Electric Bus Service.