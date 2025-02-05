With Sindh and Balochistan finally approving amendments to their agriculture income tax (AIT) laws, Pakistan has taken another step towards meeting its commitments under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) funding programme. Although the provinces—except for Punjab missed the IMF’s initial deadline for implementing these legislative changes, the updated AIT laws will reinforce Pakistan’s case during the first biannual performance review of the programme, expected later this month or in early March. The commitment by the provinces to revamp their respective farm tax laws before 2025 aimed at improving their tax collection efforts, a crucial step in strengthening the country’s fiscal framework.

Harmonising provincial agricultural tax laws with the federal personal and corporate income tax regime is an essential move to expand the tax base and address a significant loophole that has long facilitated tax evasion. The previous lower slab rates for agricultural income created a disparity that allowed individuals and businesses to evade taxes, thereby reducing the overall revenue potential. While it is unrealistic to expect an immediate surge in revenue from the revised AIT structures, these changes are expected to contribute to a fairer tax system over time.

Despite the necessity of this tax reform, opposition has emerged from within Sindh, particularly from the province’s chief minister and other Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) legislators. They have criticized the federal government, alleging that it has imposed the new AIT rates on Sindh’s people. However, such criticism overlooks the broader fiscal realities. Pakistan has one of the lowest tax-to-GDP ratios in the world, standing at less than 10 percent. In these circumstances, the government has no choice but to ensure that all sectors of the economy contribute their fair share of taxes. Exempting one segment of the economy from taxation or shifting the burden to another is neither sustainable nor fair. The need for a comprehensive tax regime that includes agricultural income is crucial for generating revenue that can be invested in infrastructure development and public services.

However, passing the amendments was only the first step. The real challenge lies in enforcing these new tax laws effectively. Tax collection mechanisms in the provinces remain weak, and a significant revamp is necessary to ensure compliance. To make the system more efficient, provincial governments must focus on building the capacity of their revenue officials and investing in the digitization of land records. Modernizing tax collection through digital tools and transparent record-keeping will be essential for reducing corruption and improving revenue generation.

In conclusion, while the amendments to provincial AIT laws mark progress in Pakistan’s tax reforms, their effective implementation remains a critical challenge. The provinces must take proactive measures to strengthen their tax collection systems, ensuring that the agriculture sector contributes fairly to national revenue without undue burdens on other sectors.