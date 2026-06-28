Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal has said that there has been a significant improvement in the results of environmental samples, with 28 out of 29 samples coming back negative.

According to the details, Mustafa Kamal said that the highest number of negative environmental samples was recorded after August 2023. There was a significant decrease in the circulation of the polio virus in Karachi Division and 11 out of 12 environmental samples came back negative for the first time.

For the first time, all 17 environmental samples have been reported negative in other divisions of Sindh. Mustafa Kamal said that the government is using all resources to completely eliminate the virus. 17 environmental samples from Sindh have come back negative, which proves that the anti-polio strategy is showing positive results.

He added that the elimination of polio virus circulation in Qambar and Kashmore after a long time is a welcome development, while the negative environmental samples in Badin and Mirpurkhas for the second consecutive month are a significant achievement.

The Federal Minister said that a special anti-polio campaign will be organized in Karachi during July 2026. The commitment to a polio-free Pakistan is the top priority of the government, protecting every child from polio.