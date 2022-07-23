When Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the leader of the PML-Q, decided not to support the PTI’s candidate for chief minister of Punjab, his own relative Pervez Elahi, Senior Vice President of the PTI Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the former prime minister’s decision-making capacity is “limited due to his illness.”

The PTI and PML-Q appeared to have the numbers necessary to win the CM Punjab poll yesterday, but at the last minute, Shujaat requested that his party’s MPAs vote in favour of Hamza Shahbaz.

However, because the parliamentarians supported Elahi, the joint candidate of the PML-Q and PTI, Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari disregarded their votes in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Article 63A.Elahi initially managed to win 186 votes, however following the deputy speaker’s decision, the PML-Q leader only secured 176 votes, while Hamza won 179.

After the outcome, Elahi appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

Fawad responded to the pivotal last-second decision by telling journalists today that Shujaat’s thumbprints “were taken on a blank page.”

The PTI leader accused Mazari of “stealing” the people’s mandate and lashed out at him for rejecting the PML-Q votes.

The deputy speaker’s decision, according to senior legal experts, is unconstitutional, he declared, adding that Mazari should be called before the SC on charges of contempt of court.