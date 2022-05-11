<!-- wp:image {"width":1039,"height":779} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/5fdb3d8d2ae0a-696x522.jpg" alt="Shipping Activity at Port Qasim" width="1039" height="779"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>KARACHI:Five ships namely,Mild Bloom, <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Maersk Atlanta<\/a>, Seamax Bridgeport, Al Bahiya and Kaisa carrying Palm oil, Containers, LNG and LPG, berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal, Container Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal respectively on Tuesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Meanwhile a bulk cargo carrier \u2018Santander\u2019carrying Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hour.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> 24 hours,<\/a> while a bulk cargo carrier \u2018Thassos\u2019 is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>A cargo volume of 149,377 tonnes, comprising 127,870 tonnes imports cargo and 21,507 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,082` Containers (3,141 TEUs Imports and 941 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them an oil tanker \u2018Oaka\u2019 & two more ships, Irenes Ray and SC Taipei carrying Furance oil, Containers and Chemicals are expected to take berths at <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">FOTCO<\/a>, QICT and EVTL on Wednesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->