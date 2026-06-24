Islamabad, June 23, 2026:Shifa International Hospitals Ltd. has made history by becoming the only hospital in the world to simultaneously succeed in achieving Joint Commission International (JCI) Clinical Care Program Certification for both Acute Ischemic Stroke and Acute Coronary Syndrome Programs, a distinction held by no other hospital globally.

Only five other hospitals worldwideholdeither of these two certifications individually.Shifa is the only hospital to achieve bothsimultaneously, placing it among an elite group of institutions at the forefront of clinical excellence in stroke and cardiac care.

The certifications were awarded after JCI surveyors carried out detailed evaluations of both programs, reviewing the full journey of patient care; from emergency response and diagnosis to treatment, rehabilitation, and long-term management.

This dual achievement highlights the strong teamwork across Shifa’s multidisciplinary teams, including physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, quality teams, and support staff, who worked together to meet rigorous international standards.

Leadership at Shifa noted that these certifications reflect the hospital’s ongoing commitment to evidence-based care, where clinical decisions are guided by the best available evidence to deliver the best outcomes for the patients.

“Alhamdulillah, this is a proud and historic moment for Shifa,” said Dr. Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque, Chief Executive of Shifa International Hospitals Limited. “It is the result of the dedication and collective effort of our entire team. We are deeply grateful to Almighty Allah for His blessings and guidance throughout this journey.”

Both certifications mark significant firsts for Pakistan. Shifa is now the first hospital in the country to earn JCI Clinical Care Program Certification in Acute Ischemic Stroke as well as in Acute Coronary Syndrome. These achievements further strengthen Shifa’s ability to provide timely, high-quality care for patients facing stroke and heart emergencies.

The recognitions build on Shifa’s recent JCI accreditation as an Academic Medical Center, achieved just last week. “Accreditation is a journey, not a destination,” said Dr. Zeeshan while adding that “the hospital remains focused on continuously improving care for patients across Pakistan”.