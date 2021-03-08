The government will present “solid evidence” regarding corrupt practices allegedly adopted by the opposition during the Senate election and will present it before the court and the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) at an appropriate time, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Monday.

The information minister alleged that the PPP spent billions of rupees to ensure the victory of Yousaf Raza Gilani in the Senate poll for the Islamabad general seat.

The minister said the entire nation knew how Ali Haider Gilani was buying votes for his father.

He said the vote of confidence obtained by Prime Minister Imran Khan from the National Assembly has embarrassed the opposition.

“More members of the National Assembly have now reposed confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister than in 2018,” he noted, referring to the prime minister securing 178 votes of confidence compared to 176 to secure his office.