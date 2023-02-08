ISLAMABAD: Following approval of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s one-day transit remand in a case involving involvement in official affairs, a court in the federal capital turned him over to the Murree police.

A day after being taken into court for accusing former president Asif Ali Zardari of planning a plot to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Mr. Ahmed was booked by the Murree police for interfering in official matters and resisting his arrest on February 3.

The PTI ally who was placed on judicial remand for 14 days last week in a Zardari-related case was presented before the district and sessions court where the Murree police requested that the AML chief be placed on travel remand.

Ali Bukhari, the attorney for Mr. Ahmed, claimed that a court magistrate had similarly turned down a similar petition for the transit remand. The senior lawmaker needs to appear in court in Murree, the prosecution informed the judge.

The court accepted the police plea after hearing arguments, allowed a one-day detention, and ordered the police to bring the defendant back into court tomorrow (Thursday).